Munawar Faruqui Postpones Bengaluru Show After "Heavy Traffic Restrictions"

Munawar Faruqui has announced a change in schedule for his upcoming stand-up show in Bengaluru, citing traffic restrictions in the area.

"See You Next Week"

In a statement, the comedian said, "Today's Show Update - Due to a traffic advisory issued by the authorities, today's show has been moved to next week."

He added, "Our stand-up venue is in close proximity to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an IPL match is scheduled for today, leading to heavy traffic restrictions in the area."

"Following this advisory and keeping everyone's convenience in mind, we have moved the show on new date. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. See you next week, Bengaluru," he concluded.

Background

The development comes ahead of his proposed performance in the city, which had already drawn attention from certain groups.

A Hindu organisation, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has approached the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner seeking denial of permission for the event, citing concerns over possible law and order issues.

The group referred to past controversies involving Faruqui, including a 2021 case registered in Indore under provisions related to allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

He was arrested in connection with the case and spent over a month in judicial custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court. The matter is reportedly still pending before the court.

In its representation, the organisation also highlighted similar complaints raised in cities such as Prayagraj and Mumbai regarding his performances.

It further noted that several of his shows in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Raipur and Gurgaon had previously been cancelled or denied permission due to apprehensions of protests.

Expressing concern over the Bengaluru event, the group stated that allowing the show could potentially affect public sentiment and lead to protests, which may impact communal harmony.

It has urged the authorities to carefully assess the situation and consider preventive measures, including cancellation if necessary, to maintain law and order.

The request, the organisation said, has been made with the aim of ensuring public peace and harmony among different sections of society.

Munawar Faruqui's Personal Life

Munawar Faruqui got married to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwaala last year. He was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a son, Mikael.

Meanwhile, Mehzabeen has a daughter, Samaira, from her first marriage.