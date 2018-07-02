Mulk Director Reveals Why Rajat Kapoor And Manoj Pahwa Swapped Roles

Rajat Kapoor in a still from Mulk. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Veteran actors Rajat Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa swapped roles for their forthcoming film Mulk which also features Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, Rajat Kapoor was supposed to play Rishi Kapoor's younger brother in the film whereas Manoj Pahwa was to play a police officer in the film. However, both the actors switched roles and were equally good at adapting to their respective new roles, reports news agency IANS. During a recent interview,Mulk's director Anubhav Sinha told IANS: "I always wanted Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor in the primary cast for Mulk. While I had envisaged a different role for both of them in the film, it was only when they came in together on sets after the recce did I realise that they were both meant to play different roles." He added, "They were both pretty quick in adapting to a new role."



On Saturday, Rishi Kapoor, who plays the protagonist in the film, shared a sweet yet funny message for his Mulk co-star Rajat Kapoor on Twitter and wrote: "Though we have worked in just two films, a lovely co-actor and poker player, Rajat Kapoor. The only irritant about him is he is a teetotaler, unlike me, and doesn't carry a mobile. An underused actor waiting to burst. Go man go."



Though we have worked in just two films, a lovely co actor and poker player,Rajat Kapoor. The only irritant about him is he is a teetotaler,unlike me,and doesn't carry a mobile. An under used actor waiting to burst. Go man go! See you at "MULK" pic.twitter.com/RnzpGxxOBQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

The teaser of Mulk released on Friday and gave us an insight into the film, where Rishi Kapoor plays Murad Ali Mohammed, who is accused of treason along with his family, whereas Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer, who backs his case. The film has an impressive ensemble cast comprising Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar and Ashutosh Rana.



