On Disha Patani's Poolside Pic, A Comment From Ex-Boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. The actresses are often seen dropping compliments under each other's posts, much to the delight of their fans. The latest example of this is Mouni Roy's comment under Disha Patani's new Instagram upload. The Radhe actress has posted an image of her resting by the pool wearing a simple black swimsuit. Mouni Roy was among the first to respond to the image. She wrote, “[fire emojis] Stunner [heart-eye emojis].” Did someone say BFF goals, yet? That's not all. Krishna Shroff – sister of Disha Patani's rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff – wrote, “Great direction, I must say,” with laughing emojis.

A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a bunch of sleepy selfies. With no makeup, her hair styled in a braid, and wearing casual attire, Disha seemed fully prepared to unwind and relax, in the three images. In a clever move, she lets the emojis convey her message, using sleep and snoring symbols in the caption. It's no surprise that one of the first to comment on these delightful images was Mouni Roy, who expressed her admiration by simply writing "Beautiful" along with heart-eye and heart emojis.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani formed a close bond while touring together on The Entertainers Tour. The tour was headlined by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Both Disha and Mouni documented the tour and their friendship on social media feeds. Among the shared moments, one particular post from the tour stands out, featuring Mouni and Disha inside an aircraft, while Akshay Kumar playfully balances himself on the handle of Disha's seat.

In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, “But all the best moments become memories…All love err'ything.” Disha Patani replied to the post saying, “Miss our time and you,” with a line of happy emojis. To this, Mouni replied, "Same," followed by a bunch of red hearts.

Take a look at the images here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Disha Patani, meanwhile, has a bunch of interesting projects lined up including Yodha, Kanguva and Project K.