Mouni Roy Reacts To Trolls Over "Botox Gone Wrong" Claims: "People Are Writing Rubbish To Get Likes"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mouni Roy promotes her upcoming horror film, The Bhootnii. She faces intense scrutiny over her appearance on social media. Roy discusses the impact of online negativity in a recent interview.

Mouni Roy is busy promoting her upcoming film The Bhootnii. Recently, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny over her physical appearance on social media. A section of the Internet claimed that "botox had gone wrong" as a reason for her changed look or accusing her of "plastic surgery at every appearance."

In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor has addressed the trolls and shared how her responses evolved with time.

"Initially, when I read those comments and... Till date, sometimes I see those AI videos, and suddenly you (feel)... It's so cringe, you can't... and it's yourself, right? Imagine how you feel like looking at somebody else. And when I see my face distorted over other people's body, and it's disgusting, right? So sometimes you do feel like, where are these kind of people going... What do they want to achieve with it? What is the aim? Because all you are collecting are people's curses and people's bad wishes. And nobody can wish well for somebody who's doing that," Mouni shared.

"Initially, when I'd come on Instagram and I'd get a lot of hate, I'd actually make the effort of going to their profile and blocking them... Now I feel very pitiful. Like, I feel you should pray for them. And these are phantom people, hiding behind their screens, writing all these things," Mouni reasoned how she has been dealing with online negativity.

Mouni also said that negativity can overshadow genuine love from fans. "You can either be a half-glass full or half-glass empty, people. I can't negate the love that you get from your fans... I genuinely feel that section of internet, like socials, have become a very, very nasty place because people are genuinely just writing rubbish and vicious things about people just to get likes."

Mouni will next be seen in the horror film The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. She plays a ghost named Mohabbat. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film features Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Navneet Malik in key roles.