Mouni Roy On Her Close Bond With Disha Patani: "Two Heroines Can Be Friends, Got Nothing To Do With The Profession"

The old saying that two heroines cannot be friends has become archaic in this generation of actors.

From Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Rao, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, to name a few, strong female friendships have been the new trend in the film industry for a while now.

Mouni Roy who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bhootnii, was asked about her friendship with Disha Patani. The two have been spotted several times at dinners and luxurious holidays. They also hype each other up on social media and keep sharing several pictures.

Reacting to the same, Mouni Roy told News18, "Two heroines can definitely be friends. It has got nothing to do with the profession that you're in. You could be a doctor, an engineer or a builder and still find friends. I truly believe that your vibe catches your tribe."

She added, "You're operating on a certain energy level and if you find somebody matching that same energy, you'll bond. It has got nothing to do with the profession. There's nothing like women friendship. Sisterhood is very important to me. Having a group of women who're your thick friends is like your entire family. You can find a mother, a father, a brother, and a sister in them."

Mouni will be seen with Palak Tiwari in Bhootnii. Earlier Palak had heaped praises on Mouni and how wonderful she is to work with, and the joy of having a good bond with female co-stars.

Reacting to the same, Mouni said, "If there's any unpleasantry, a negative vibe or you not getting along with your female co-actor, it gets very difficult to work and say the dialogues with that person. And in that process, the honesty of the craft gets lost. I'm glad we met each other through the making of this project. We genuinely like each other and each other's company. We gave one another the space when necessary but at the same time, we could come together, sit down and joke around."

Bhootnii was released in theatres on May 1, 2025.



