Mouni Roy Gives A Closer Look Of Her Mehendi

Mouni Roy's mehendi photos (Courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa

Mouni has recently shared photos from her mehendi

"Mehendi," wrote Mouni

After seeing a slew of photos from Mouni Roy's South Indian and Bengali wedding ceremonies, we couldn't help but ask for more. As if in answer to our wish, Mouni has finally dropped photos from her Mehendi rituals. And, the Internet can't stay calm. Why? Mouni is looking breathtaking in the photos that she has shared on Instagram. The actress has left us in awe as she posed in a light yellow lehenga set. She captioned the photos with only one Hindi word, "Mehendi." The pictures from her wedding album reveal the beautiful mehendi designs on her palm, arm and feet. We are definitely excited. But wait. Can you find Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar's name in her hand? Look close. Of course, we are talking about the "SN" initials drawn on the back of Mouni's hand. And, the actress posed in a way to flaunt those two letters.



Mouni Roy's latest upload has received much love from friends and other celebrities. Her BFF Mandira Bedi commented, "Beautiful" with a red heart icon. Amna Sharifa wrote, "So pretty" while Aashka Goradia has stated that the pics are "so beautiful." Digital content creator and girlfriend of Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyes emoji.



Take a look at Mouni Roy's post:



Earlier, Mouni Roy's friends had posted photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremony. Here's the post we found on Mandira Bedi's Instagram page:



Singer and music director Manmeet Singh also posted a video from the celebrations. The clip showed parts of Mouni Roy's mehendi designs too. Take a look:



Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa and the couple hosted a post-wedding Sangeet ceremony yesterday. A video from the event was released by Mouni's friend and actor Arjun Bijlani on Instagram. The clip captures a cake-cutting moment when Mouni and her husband share a kiss.

After the wedding, the newlyweds were also seen hosting a pool party. Photos from the party were shared by Mandira Bedi. Leaving the glamour of elaborate sarees and lehengas, Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are seen in breezy green dresses.



On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.