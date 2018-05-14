Mother's Day: Maanyata Had The Best Caption For This Pic With Shahraan And Iqra

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata celebrated mother's day with her eight-year-old twins - Shahraan and Iqra - on Sunday and a part of her itinerary included a dinner date at a Bandra eatery. Sharing a post for and also on behalf of the twins as a Mother's Day special post, Maanyata captioned her photo as: "Alone we are strong... together we are stronger." In the photo she shared, it can be seen that the Dutt trio were wardrobe coordinated as they stepped out to have dinner - Maanyata was smartly dressed in a skirt and top while the twins were adorable in white tees paired with denims.
This is what Maanyata posted on Monday:
Here's the Dutt crew spotted in Bandra on Sunday:
Meanwhile, this is what Sanjay Dutt shared on Mother's Day:
It's not just Maanyata, who comes up with adorable captions for photos of the twins. On Women's Day this year, there arrived a photo on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram - featuring the actor and Iqra - the caption of which read: "The women in my life who makes me who I am. A day isn't enough to celebrate the strength and warmth of womanhood. Let every day be Women's Day." Sanjay Dutt's post was also addressed to Trishala, who is the actor's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma.
CommentsMaanyata and Sanjay Dutt celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February this year and shared photos from inside their major fam-jam. For one of the captions, she added: "Crazy is a relative term in my family... my temperamental family... half temper.... half mental....just loving this night."
Sanjay Dutt is currently filming Torbaaz and his line-up of upcoming films also include Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Kalank.
