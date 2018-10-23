More Pics From Namrata Shirodkar's New York Vacation Album

Sitara and Gautham in Central Park, New York. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar )

Just when we thought that pictures from Namrata Shirodkar's New York vacation couldn't get any better, the former beauty queen shared more pictures on her Instagram account. The trip to New York, where Namrata Shirodkar's actor-husband Mahesh Babu is shooting for his next film Maharishi, became a family retreat of sorts. On Tuesday, Namrata shared multiple pictures of her children Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, Gautham and Sitara can be seen exploring New York's famous Central Park. Namrata captioned the post and wrote: "Chit -chat. She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#hellonewyork."

Take a look at the picture here:

The Bride And Prejudice actress shared more pictures of her kids from the Big Apple. In another picture, Gautham can be seen sitting on bench. Namrata captioned the post: "Always in his own world."

Namrata Shirodkar has been actively sharing pictures from their New York vacation. Last week, she shared a picture of Sitara along with her "favourite girl" Alia Bhatt (who was also in New York )."Sitara's day out. Her most favourite girl of them all. Thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face," read the caption on her post.

Here are some more pictures from their trip to New York:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar, his co-star of Vamsi, in the year 2007. Namrata, a former Miss India, has featured in films such as Bride and Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb and LOC Kargil among others.