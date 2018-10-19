Alia Bhatt Is The Reason Behind Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Sitara's 'Biggest Smile'

ia Bhatt with Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara (Courtesy namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar has accompanied husband Mahesh Babu to New York, where the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Maharishi. The couple's six-year-old daughter Sitara and 11-year-old son Gautham Ghattamaneni also accompanied them to the US. The actress, who is continually sharing updates on her Instagram timeline from her vacation (of sorts) in New York, surprised Instafam with a photo of Alia Bhatt with her daughter Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar and family's rendezvous with Alia, took place in New York. Sitara had a fan moment on meeting Alia and the photo caption says it all. "Sitara's day out. Her most favourite girl of them all. Thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face," the caption read. Alia Bhatt took some time off her busy schedule and arrived in New York recently. She was spotted hanging out with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the photos which hit the Internet recently.

The photo shared by Namrata Shirodkar garnered close to 44,166 likes in two hours and is counting. The comments section is flooded with comments like: "Both my favourites in one frame," "That's really a great one," and "Nice to see Sitara with her favourite heroine".

Namrata often reveals cute secrets about her family on Instagram. Remember when Namrata revealed Mahesh Babu and Sitara are 'pretending' to be asleep in a photo which appears to be clicked by her? Or when she told her Instafam that Sitara and Gautham try an strike deals with Mahesh Babu after she refuses?

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in critically acclaimed film Bharat Ane Nenu, is shooting for Maharishi, as mentioned earlier. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde.

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar, his co-star of Vamsi, in 2007. Namrata, a former Miss India, quit films after getting married.