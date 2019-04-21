More Fab Pics From Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Europe Vacation

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Pictures from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Europe vacation will leave you asking for more. The couple occupied a spot on the list of trends after images from their Europe vacation were shared by Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput on their respective Instagram profiles. Shahid shared a super cute selfie along with his wife Mira Rajput from Puerto Banus (Spain). In the selfie, Shahid could be seen wearing a pair of glasses and he looks really cute and the glow on Mira's face is just too hard to be missed. On her Instagram profile, Mira shared a picture from her and Shahid's double date with her sister Noor Wadhwani, and her husband Mohnish Wadhwani. Mira captioned the image: "Cuatro amigos (four friends)."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

Here's what Mira posted:

Mira and Shahid, who were earlier holidaying in London, kept their Instafam engaged by actively sharing pictures from their vacation. Remember the video in which Shahid could be seen binging on a pizza? The video was curated by several fan clubs.

How can we forget the oh-so-adorable grey scale selfie, featuring the couple. ICYMI, check out the picture here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and they welcomed their second child Zain in September last year.

Shahid Kapoor's next big release is Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which is the remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

