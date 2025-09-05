Mohammad Rafi's Son Accuses Lata Mangeshkar Of Harming His Father's Career, Asks Asha Bhosle To "Have Some Shame"

Mohammad Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, recently broke his silence on how the late Lata Mangeshkar and her sister, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, tried to sabotage his father's career. Tagging them as "jealous" and "insecure," Shahid Rafi called out the sisters for attempting to damage his father's reputation and also refuted all rumours of any feud between the late Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

What's Happening

Shahid Rafi accused the late Lata Mangeshkar of actively trying to sabotage his father, singer Mohammad Rafi's career and reputation. He also claimed she interfered when his father was about to be honoured in the Guinness World Records. Ultimately, Lata Mangeshkar received the accolade at the last minute, and Mohammad Rafi let it go.

Speaking about the many challenges Mohammad Rafi faced with the women in the profession, Shahid Rafi told journalist Vickey Lalwani, "They were jealous that Rafi saab was ahead of them; they wanted everyone to be below. People were calling him number one, and they didn't like that. I heard somewhere that he was sitting at home for nine years and was depressed. Please! Just listen to any song he sang in the 1970s."

Shahid Rafi further expressed his anger at Asha Bhosle for commenting that Mohammad Rafi had no range and that his "career was spiralling".

Speaking about Asha Bhosle, he said, "You are a learned person; have some shame. You've gone old, talk about yourself. Not at this age. Put this! I'm telling her directly. Upar waala baitha hai. Mere baap ke baare mein koi kuch bolega toh mere se bardaasht nahi hota (God is watching everything. I can't tolerate anyone speaking ill of my father)."

Furthermore, he added, "I don't have any qualms about saying this to their face, and I had told Lata ji as much before her passing. She claimed that his career was spiralling, and that he asked her to forgive him. He never said this. I can tell you that Lata ji said this, and two people came to dad and asked him to forgive her. So many other singers were coming up, including her own sister. And she was insecure. Tell me, who was at risk of a downfall?"

Shahid Rafi stood firm on his claims, saying that he will not tolerate anyone "speaking ill" of his father and that he will not remain silent.

Shahid Rafi concluded by saying that Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar never developed a personal relationship after all that happened. They did, however, perform together professionally.

In 1980, Mohammad Rafi died at the age of 55, due to diabetes and heart ailments.

Music's Golden Era In Hindi Cinema

Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle had the nation swooning with their vocals in the 1950s and 1960s. However, they went on to deliver several hits beyond that era.

Some notable blockbusters delivered by them include Chura Liya Hai (Bhosle & Rafi), Piya Tose (Mangeshkar), and Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar (Bhosle & Rafi).

In A Nutshell

