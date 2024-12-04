"Missing" Stand-Up Comedian Sunil Pal Returns Home. Wife Claims, He Was "Kidnapped"

Comedian Sunil Pal returned home safe after he was "missing" for several hours on Tuesday. Unable to contact her husband, the comedian's wife Sarita sought police intervention. Now, after Sunil's return, Sarita revealed Sunil was "kidnapped" and he would soon open up about other details in an interview with The Times Of India. "Sunilji is back home, Sunilji gave his statement about kidnappers to Police after coming. Police is helping and supporting us, Everything is fine with him, rest of the matter we will soon open up to our well-wishers once Police allow us after complete statement procedure and FIR," Sarita told The Times Of India.

Sunil Pal hit the headlines on Tuesday late night after several reports claimed that he was "missing". Sunil Pal, who travelled outside Mumbai for a show, remained unreachable for hours on Tuesday. Later, he contacted his family and assured about his safety late evening. Till by then, Sunil Pal's "missing" reports had already started doing the rounds on social media. Sunil Pal's whereabouts remained a mystery for several hours as his mobile phone was also switched off, making it difficult to trace him, an official told news agency PTI.

The Police official also shared that his worried wife approached the Santacruz police station on Tuesday evening as she apprehended her husband might have been kidnapped. Without any delay, Police immediately launched a search for the 49-year-old comedian-actor along with his relatives. After his family received a call from Sunil Pal, Police didn't lodge any formal complaint, added the official.

Sunil Pal rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He acted and directed Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010), which earned a Guinness World Record for featuring 51 stand-up comedians in a single film. He has been a part of Bollywood films like Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), and Bombay to Goa (2007).