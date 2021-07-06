Mishan Impossible: Taapsee Pannu Adds Telugu Project To Her List Of 'Quality Films'

Taapsee Pannu on a poster of Mishan Impossible (courtesy MatineeEnt)

Taapsee Pannu, who stepped into the world of acting with Telugu cinema, will soon return to where it all started for her. Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to headline the cast of upcoming Telugu movie Mishan Impossible, which will be directed by Swaroop RSJ, who is known for helming 2019 thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Taapsee Pannu's new film will be produced by The film will be produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. The 33-year-old actress joined the film's team in Hyderabad on Tuesday when the makers of the Mishan Impossible shared the first look poster of Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday and it looks rather interesting. In the Mishan Impossible poster, Taapsee can be seen working on a laptop with her right hand in a cast - she sports a troubled expression.

Taapsee Pannu described Mishan Impossible as a film that she would want to watch as an audience: "In the last seven years I've always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on and Mishan Impossible is one of them," reported news agency PTI.

Mishan Impossible will just be one more addition to Taapsee's list of "quality films": "I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this," she added.

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut in 2010 with Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam. In Telugu cinema, she has also featured in films such as Veera, Mr Perfect, Gundello Godari and Neevevaro, among others. Taapsee's 2019 film Game Over was a bilingual project, which released in Tamil and Telugu. She stepped into Bollywood with 2013's Chashme Baddoor and is best known for starring in thrillers such as Baby, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Thappad and Mission Mangal. Taapsee Pannu currently features in the recent Netflix release Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming list of movies also include Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

