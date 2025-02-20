<i>Mirzapur's</i> Shweta Tripathi Gears Up To Turn Producer This Year

Shweta Tripathi has carved a niche for herself with exceptional performances in Masaan (2015), Mirzapur (2018), and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (2022), to name a few.

The actress is now all set to don a new hat as she ventures into production, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. With her upcoming move as a producer, audiences are eager to see the kind of groundbreaking projects she will bring to life, with her vision of storytelling.

Shweta has a solid filmography to her credit, featuring projects such as Cargo (2017), Haraamkhor (2017), Gone Kesh (2019), amongst others.

These projects, spanning diverse genres, are a testament to her versatility as an actor. Fans are looking forward to the same uniqueness in her projects as a producer.

Talking about her decision to step into production, Shweta expressed, "As an actor, I've been fortunate to receive immense love, support, and respect from the industry, critics, and audiences. I've always been drawn to stories that challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives. Over the years, I've worked on projects that resonate deeply and break stereotypes, and now, with all the support I've received, I feel inspired to tell my own stories. Filmmaking is such a collaborative process, and I want to immerse myself in every aspect of it. Especially now, as women are gaining more agency and opportunities, it feels like the ideal time to embrace and celebrate this positive change to its fullest."

She further added, "This new chapter excites me as it allows me to collaborate with talented storytellers and bring unique, impactful narratives to life. I want to create a space for stories that spark meaningful conversations, challenge norms, and inspire change. While acting will always be my passion, producing offers me the chance to contribute to the industry in a new and fulfilling way. I'm currently working on my first project, and I look forward to sharing more details very soon."

Shweta Tripathi's last project was Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 (2024). She will also be seen in the film adaptation of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur, scheduled to release in theatres, in 2026.