Mirchi Music Awards: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu And Sunny Leone Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Deepika, Taapsee and Sunny were photographed at the awards.

Highlights Mirchi Music Awards was held in Mumbai on Wednesday

Gully Boy won the Trendsetter Album of the Year award

Bekhayali won the Listener's Choice Song of the Year award

The A-listers of the tinsel town and the music industry made the 12th Mirchi Music Awards a star-studded night on Wednesday in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone stole the limelight with their stunning red carpet looks. It was a starry night featuring AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bappi Lahiri, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and many more prominent personalities from the music fraternity. For the awards, Deepika wore a black suit with hood by the clothing brand Balmain. Pink star Taapsee Pannu chose a floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline for the awards, while Sunny Leone wore a white off-shoulder gown.

Take a look at their red carpet fashion:

Deepika at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Taapsee at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Sunny at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Actress Raveena Tandon, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry and Adah Sharma and others were also part of the 12th Mirchi Music Awards on Wednesday.

Have a look at their red carpet looks:

Raveena at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Karishma Tanna at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Sophie at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Adah at the Mirchi Music Awards.

AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bappi Lahiri and Himesh Reshammiya also turned heads with their red carpet looks. AR Rahman wore a black suit to the awards, while Shreya Ghoshal picked a soft violet and gold ensemble. Sunidhi Chauhan chose to go traditional for the awards and looked pretty in a floral printed saree. Bappi Lahiri wore his signature attire with a black and gold ensemble jacket and accessorised it with gold chains. Himesh Reshammiya opted for a black shirt with white printed jacket and blue trousers to go with, at the awards.

Take a look:

AR Rahman at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Shreya at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Sunidhi at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Bappi Lahiri at the Mirchi Music Awards.

Himesh at the Mirchi Music Awards.

The 12th Mirchi Music Awards was held at a studio in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesdsay.