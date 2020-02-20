Mirchi Music Awards: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu And Sunny Leone Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Highlights
- Mirchi Music Awards was held in Mumbai on Wednesday
- Gully Boy won the Trendsetter Album of the Year award
- Bekhayali won the Listener's Choice Song of the Year award
The A-listers of the tinsel town and the music industry made the 12th Mirchi Music Awards a star-studded night on Wednesday in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone stole the limelight with their stunning red carpet looks. It was a starry night featuring AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bappi Lahiri, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and many more prominent personalities from the music fraternity. For the awards, Deepika wore a black suit with hood by the clothing brand Balmain. Pink star Taapsee Pannu chose a floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline for the awards, while Sunny Leone wore a white off-shoulder gown.
Take a look at their red carpet fashion:
Actress Raveena Tandon, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry and Adah Sharma and others were also part of the 12th Mirchi Music Awards on Wednesday.
Have a look at their red carpet looks:
AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Bappi Lahiri and Himesh Reshammiya also turned heads with their red carpet looks. AR Rahman wore a black suit to the awards, while Shreya Ghoshal picked a soft violet and gold ensemble. Sunidhi Chauhan chose to go traditional for the awards and looked pretty in a floral printed saree. Bappi Lahiri wore his signature attire with a black and gold ensemble jacket and accessorised it with gold chains. Himesh Reshammiya opted for a black shirt with white printed jacket and blue trousers to go with, at the awards.
Take a look:
The 12th Mirchi Music Awards was held at a studio in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesdsay.