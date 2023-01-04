Mira Rajput's 'Goan Escape' Is All About Food, Adventure And More. See Pics

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, who has been keeping her Insta family updated, has shared new pictures from her Goa diaries. Yes, Mira, along with Shahid Kapoor, jetted off to Goa to ring in New Year with her friends. From Konkan Thali to trekking, her new post sums up her "goan escape". Along with photos, Mira has dropped an informative caption explaining each photo. She wrote, "A Goan Escape. In order of adventure... 1. A Konkan Thali. 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway. 3 & 4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm. 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys. 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up."

A few days ago, Mira Rajput shared many pictures and a video from her beach day with her husband Shahid Kapoor and her friends. In the caption, she wrote, "Salty hair, sandy skin."

Earlier, she shared a video summing up her whole year (2022). In the caption, she wrote, "Toh kaisa tha 2022? (So, how was 2022?) Let's have look, me & you (heart emoticon) Wishing you all a super 2023!"

Mira Rajput also shared an adorable picture with Shahid Kapoor and captioned it as "Waiting for you 2023." In the image, she can be seen hugging Shahid, while in the background, we can see the beautiful view. Check out the post below:



Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015. The couple is parents to two kids - a daughter Misha and a son Zain.