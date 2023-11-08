Mira Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala Lead Celeb Roll Call At Pippa Screening

Mira Rajput, Mrunal Thakur and other celebs at Pippa screening

It was star-studded night on Wednesday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Pippa. The lead actors of the film Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur arrived at the screening in style. While Ishaan was spotted in a black suit, Mrunal looked gorgeous in a brown evening gown. The duo also posed together on the red carpet of the event for the shutterbugs. Here is how the lead pair looked:

To cheer for the cast of the film, their family members also showed up at the screening. Ishaan Khatter's sister-in-law Mira Rajput was pictured with the actor in a a subtle pink ensemble. The actor's parents Neelima Azeem and dad Rajesh Khattar also turned up at the screening to cheer for the The Suitable Boy actor.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Soni Razdan's cheer squad included her husband Mahesh Bhatt and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt. The trio posed together for a family pic and it is all heart. Take a look:

Besides the cast of the film and their family members, others from the Bollywood fraternity also attended the screening in their party best. Shobita Dhulipala looked lovely in black while Rasika Duggal kept it simple in a a white shirt. Aditya Roy Kapoor also attended the screening and his plus one at the event was his sister-in-law and actress Vidya Balan.

Take a look at some of the pics from last night:

Other actors attending the event were Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Kunal Kemmu and others.Here's how they turned up for the event:

Pippa is set against the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the tank battle film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book titled The Burning Chaffees. The film, co-produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli.