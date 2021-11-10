Mira Rajput Had A Migraine After 'Training In The Peak Sun.' Here's How She Treated It

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, who often shares pictures and videos of herself working out in the garden area or on the terrace of her house mid-day, wrote about having a migraine a few days back after she trained "in the peak sun." She posted a photo of herself resting with a pack filled with toasted black chickpeas and shared the home remedy that gave her a relief. She wrote: "I had a migraine a few days ago thanks to training mid-day. I've noticed when I train in the peak sun (regardless of season) I'm down with an annoying headache that sets in not a minute later after I've stepped out of the shower. Despite hydration and stable sugar levels, it's annoying how it kicks my day out of whack. Maybe it's the Pitta-aggravation that is to blame - Mid-day is the Pitta time of day and that probably aggravates the Pitta dosha in my body."

"One of the hacks I've figured is this Channa-Sek. It's essentially Kaala Channa (Black chickpeas) toasted on the tava wrapped up in a cloth napkin. Nicely warm, once placed on the eyes gives enormous relief. The channa easily fall into the crevices of the eye region (like those tiny marbles in eye pillows) and can be reused and re-toasted several times. Now I'm not sure whether it's the gentle pressure on the eyes, or the warmth (strange because Pitta aggravation seeks cooling) or some funny kind of placebo effect that I've fallen prey to, but it works every time," added Mira Rajput.

In her post, Mira also asked her fans if they have tried the same home remedy and if that works for them. "Have any of you tried this before? And more importantly do you know why it works?! I've researched the hell out of the internet and before I need it again due to a blue-light induced migraine, hoping to get some insight from you all," she wrote.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in August 2016 and Zain on September 5, 2018.