Mini Mathur Was A 'Backbencher In A Class Of Future Doctors'. Can You Spot Her?

Mini Mathur shared a few priceless memories from her school days on Instagram and wrote: "Can you spot me? Backbencher in a class of future doctors?" Mini Mathur shared two photos from what appears to be from one of her yearbooks - in the first, she features in a class photo with her teachers, while in the second, she can be seen posing with her classmates - the one standing in the last row appears to be her. In her post, Mini Mathur revealed during her high school years, she aspired to be a doctor but at the same time, was busy exploring her creative side. "...my true alma mater and shaper of purpose were my high school years at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. I was obsessed with being a doctor then so... hard working science student (Life had other plans for me obviously) but I also found my singing voice, debating chops, dancing feet and love for literature and culture in there."

Mini Mathur added that her career eventually shaped up quite differently than what she had imagined in her school days: "I ended up with a degree in English literature and a Masters in business management that I use every day to navigate my life and career but school is the bedrock of all the wonderful things one does in their life. The fear of the pandemic depriving 10 million Indian girls from returning to school is very real."

Mini Mathur's post is actually to amplify the NGO Save The Children's efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls. Tagged by Srishti Behl Arya, Mini Mathur challenged Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta and Swara Bhasker to join the "My School Memory Challenge" initiative. Take a look at Mini Mathur's school photos here:

Mini Mathur is one of the most sought-after TV show hosts in India - she's hosted multiple seasons of the Indian Idol. Mini Mathur also played the lead in the popular Amazon Prime web-show Mind the Malhotras.