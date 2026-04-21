Mini Mathur Clarifies 'Shading' Alia Bhatt Over Hosting Gig: 'All Nonsense'

Alia Bhatt faced severe backlash after hosting the Chetak Screen Awards this year. She hosted the evening alongside Zakir Khan, but unfortunately things turned sour when social media erupted with trolling and comments on how her act fell flat.

Recently, Instagram user Janani posted a video critiquing her performance. While she spoke at length about Alia Bhatt's stint in particular, she also questioned why awards shows aren't engaging enough with actors turning hosts. Things heated up when Mini Mathur dropped a comment on the post that quickly went viral. It read, "Thank you. Someone finally said it."

Now, what is being considered a 'dig' targeted at Alia Bhatt by Mini Mathur through her comment has been clarified by the latter.

What's Happening

Mini Mathur told HT City, "To just create stories out of nothing is what the internet does. I will tell you why I commented... the creator had an interesting take on why award shows insist on using actors as hosts and then later complain about them falling short of their 'expectations'. It is not their main skill set, so why the expectations?"

She continued, "It's like asking a host to act at gunpoint. I only commented on that. It is all nonsense. I love Alia. On top of this, I have not even seen the show these people are talking about on the internet."

Mini Mathur is one of Indian television's most seasoned hosts, known for her work across MTV, Sony, and Zee TV.

The Post That Went Viral

Instagram user Janani's video was about awards shows at large and their dwindling engagement. However, a major chunk zoomed in on Alia's hosting, calling it awkward, forced, and lacking punch.

In her caption, she wrote, "Bollywood awards shows keep putting actors in host seats and wondering why it feels awkward. Being charming on screen and being able to command a live stage are two completely different skills."

She went on to add, "There's a reason the West has professional hosts. Hosting requires improv, timing, and the ability to recover when a joke doesn't land. That's a craft. And it's not the same craft as acting. This isn't about Alia. It's about an industry that confuses fame with versatility, and sets people up to fail."

"This isn't about Alia. This is about an industry that confuses fame with versatility, and sets people up to fail," concluded the post.

Social media has relentlessly trolled Alia Bhatt ever since the Chetak Screen Awards clips started circulating online. The actress has maintained her silence over the same.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Hosting Gig Falls Flat, Mini Mathur Agrees With Viral Critique