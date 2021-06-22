Millind Gaba's Song Shanti, Featuring Nikki Tamboli, Is Out Now

A still from the song Shanti.

Highlights "I'm sure my fans are going to love it," said Millind Gaba

"Shanti is guaranteed to have you grooving," said Nikki Tamboli

Additional rap lyrics are by Asli Gold

One of Punjab's most popular and loved music artist, Millind Gaba, shot to fame for his versatility and signature style in the Punjabi pop culture landscape. He is now out with another stellar party song in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series - Shanti. The track also featuring actor Nikki Tamboli is an out-and-out fun and upbeat song with an equally colourful and interesting music video. Written and composed by Millind Gaba with additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, Shanti directed by Satti Dhillon, features Millind Gaba stealing Nikki Tamboli's heart one line at a time with complete swag.

Says T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, "With Millind in the pop-rap space you can always expect a completely entertaining track and that's what Shanti is. Millind and Nikki Tamboli's energy and chemistry in the song is a must-watch."

Says Millind Gaba, "Shanti is a fun party song. The lyrics and music are catchy and the sets are really bright with pop colours. I'm sure my fans are going to love it."

Adds Nikki Tamboli, "Shanti is guaranteed to have you grooving. I had a lot of fun filming this one with Millind Gaba and hopefully, everyone will love it just as much."

Shanti is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)