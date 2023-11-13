Cricket Fan Mick Jagger Combined World Cup With Kali Pujo In Kolkata. See Pics

Image was shared by Mick Jagger. (Courtesy: mickjagger)

Mick Jagger is in India and appears to be having a gala time. The Rolling Stones founder and frontman is also a sports enthusiast and arrived in Kolkata for the ongoing cricket World Cup. The rockstar is reportedly a guest of the English team and on Saturday (November 11), Mick Jagger, 80, was present at the Eden Gardens to witness the England vs Pakistan match. While in India, Mick Jagger also wished fans on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Pujo on Sunday. The singer-actor, who is one of the most celebrated names in the world of rock music, shared a series of pictures on social media. In the images, he is seen soaking in the festive spirit in the City of Joy, posing on streets decorated with fairy lights and next to idols of Goddess Kali that are a regular fixture in Kolkata this time of the year. The 80-year-old is seen dressed in a printed shirt, pants and a cap in the photos.

Sharing the post, Mick Jagger wrote, “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Shubh Deepavali aur Jai Kali Ma [Happy Diwali and Jai Maa Kali].”

About Mick Jagger's Eden Gardens appearance, a spokesperson from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) told The Times Of India in a conversation before the game, “[Mick] Jagger will be at the corporate box office, and we are happy to serve him a specially curated Bengali lunch”. While at Eden Gardens, Mick Jagger also interacted with singer Usha Uthup. The two legends also sang a line from the Rolling Stones' iconic hit Satisfaction.

A video was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien with the caption, “Mick Jagger and my favourite ‘Aunty' Usha Uthup at the Eden Gardens today. Too cool! (Video: courtesy a friend).”

This is not Mick Jagger's maiden visit to India. Earlier in 2018, the singer shared an image of himself with the caption, "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!"

The legend was also part of a four-hour online concert in 2020 to raise funds for the battle against COVID-19 in India. The show was organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

Mick Jagger is known for his iconic hits such as Sympathy for the Devil, You Can't Always Get What You Want and Gimme Shelter, among others. He was honoured with a knighthood for services to popular music in 2002.