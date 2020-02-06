Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones' Tribute To Kirk Douglas. It's OK To Cry

Highlights Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103

"I miss you already," wrote Catherine Zeta-Jones

"I am so proud to be your son," wrote Michael

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 and his family remembered the late actor in the most special way. Kirk Douglas' son and Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, 75, paid tribute to his late father by posting a set of throwback pictures on Instagram and wrote an extensive note along with it. The Wall Street actor talked about Kirk Douglas' personal life and how his absence will leave a void in the lives of the Douglas family. Michael announced the news of his father's death and he wrote: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

The Basic Instinct star added, "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet." Michael signed off the note saying, "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. 'I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. '"

Take a look at Michael Douglas' post here:

Meanwhile, Kirk Douglas' daughter-in-law and Entrapment actress Catherina Zeta-Jones signed also shared a million-dollar picture of the legendary actor and she wrote: "To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight."

Kirk Douglas, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 1995's Academy Awards, starred in some of the most iconic films, including Champion, Lust For Life, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Spartacus and Lonely Are The Brave among many others.