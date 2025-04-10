Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To Wear An Outfit By Sabyasachi For His Red Carpet Debut? Internet Thinks So

Speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan may attend the Met Gala for the first time this year. Reports that surfaced earlier today suggest the Bollywood superstar could be collaborating with renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the high-profile fashion event.

The buzz began after the popular Instagram account Diet Sabya posted a cryptic message hinting at the collaboration. While no names were mentioned, the post teased that "two titans" - a major Bollywood actor and a celebrated designer - are set to join forces for their Met Gala 2025 debut.

"#MetGala is gonna be exciting. discuss babyyyyy," read the caption. The post's text stated, "STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft - the greatest Bollywood superstar - and the biggest designer of our generation - are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut... This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his 'dandy' on the Met carpet."

The post quickly sparked speculation online. While many fans are convinced the mystery duo is Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi, some believe it could be Amitabh Bachchan. Actor Kubbra Sait, meanwhile, commented that she is hoping for Ranveer Singh, calling him "magic."

The discussion soon spilled over to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. One fan wrote, "There are strong speculations that #ShahRukhKhan is attending #MetGala this year. Diet Sabya has hinted it and Reddit's guess is SRK or @SrBachchan." Another speculated it could be Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor, while some mentioned Kiara Advani.

There are also separate reports suggesting that Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, may be walking the Met Gala red carpet this year.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the official dress code being "The Garden of Time." The event will be co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.