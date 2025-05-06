Met Gala 2025: Asked If He's Using ChatGPT, Diljit Dosanjh Says, "I'm Learning English"

Diljit Dosanjh scripted history as the first turbaned actor-singer to walk the Met Gala blue carpet 2025. He had a gala time at the fashion event. Several moments from the event went viral. In one clip, Nicole Scherzinger is seen treating fans to a behind-the-scenes look at how Shakira's giant gown is being fixed while on the run. In between the same, she notices Diljit using ChatGPT. When she asks him, he humbly says, "I am learning English." The moment went crazy viral.

Another clip shows Diljit chilling with Shakira and other celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, and designer Prabal Gurung, who designed Diljit's iconic look of the night.

In the clip that Shakira shared on her Instagram account, she is seen introducing every celebrity in the van. However, she gave a special shout-out to Diljit. She said, "Diljit say hi to India. Hi India." To this, Diljit replied with folded hands and smiled.

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh's team has shared a photo that instantly set the internet abuzz - the singer-actor was seen posing alongside global music icons Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

Inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, this year's Met Gala theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

The event was co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the singer recently concluded his sensational Dil-luminati Tour. His upcoming single, titled Buck, in collaboration with K-pop star Jackson Wang, will be released on May 9.