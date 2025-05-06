Met Gala 2025 After Party: Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In A Diamond Dress, Nick Jonas Escorts Her To The Car

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas dazzled at the Met Gala 2025 After Party. Priyanka wore a sparkling diamond mini-dress while Nick donned a grey suit. A viral video shows the couple being greeted by enthusiastic fans while leaving.

After the main gala, comes the glamorous After Party. While the looks of the crème de la crème of Hollywood, and Indian A-listers in attendance have been dissected and discussed, it's now time for the Met Gala 2025 After Party.

One of the first videos to go viral is of none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who changed their outfits and left the critics impressed once again.

In the now viral video, Priyanka is seen looking ravishing in a dazzling diamond mini-dress. Nick opted for a well-tailored grey suit. Nick is seen escorting Priyanka to the car, while fans scream her name just to catch a glimpse. Priyanka was as gracious as ever as she waved back at her fans lovingly.

Back at the main event, when the two were asked about their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick told the host, Emily Chamberlain, "It is different for sure. Our daughter was around as we were getting ready, and we would be checking in throughout the night. We are just having fun."

Priyanka also mentioned how she allowed Malti to watch a movie on a Monday since her parents were heading out.

As for the main event, Priyanka had opted for Balmain's polka dot suit set, while Nick kept it chic in a white shirt and black trousers get-up.