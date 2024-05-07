Met Gala 2024: Stop, Wait And See Sabyasachi's Big Red Carpet Debut

Sabyasachi at the Met Gala. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee checked into fashion's biggest event - Met Gala 2024 and how. While Sabyasachi's creations have been worn at the gala before (Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look and Natasha Poonawalla's 2022 gold saree), this time the designer made his red carpet debut at the Met Gala. For the big moment, the ace designer picked an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection. All that glittered on the red carpet was actually a bejeweled Sabyasachi - layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. Phew!

See Sabyasachi's red carpet debut at the Met Gala here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Sharing details of his look, the designer wrote in his post, "As the galloping horde of mechanization, modernization, and uniformity march ever closer, it is craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity that will safeguard culture from the passage of time."

Sabyasachi on the streets of New York:

Check out more pictures of his OOTD here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi to her second Met Gala appearance. "Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read Alia Bhatt's post.

Many Bollywood stars including Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, among others swear by Sabyasachi's outfits. The designer, who has also been the official wedding couturier for many Bollywood's A-listers, is known for using Indian handicrafts, homegrown techniques in his designs.