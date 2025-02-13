<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i>: New Song <i>Ikk Vaari</i> Is Packed With Dhol Beats, Love, And The Joy Of Dancing With Family

After Gori Hai Kalaiyan set the internet buzzing, the makers have now unveiled the second track from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the peppy number is titled Ikk Vaari.

It is a high-energy song that guarantees to get everyone on the dance floor and set it on fire with their moves.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in stunning ethnic attires against a grand sangeet backdrop, the Punjabi song captures the essence of celebration, joy, and the fun had when you dance your hearts out with family.

The song is sung by Romy, with Tanishk Bagchi as its composer. The music production is handled by Tanishk Bagchi, Ganesh Waghela, and Shubhobarta Kundu. The lyrics are written by Mudassar Aziz, and Eric Pillai from Future Sound Of Bombay is at the helm as its mix master.

Meanwhile, the film's first song drop—Gori Hai Kalaiyan continues to dominate playlists, having already crossed 20 million views within just four days of its release! The dance number is sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, with music composed by Akshay & IP.

The trailer which was released earlier this month, had gotten the audience in splits. With Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar leading the fun-filled chaos, the film promises to be the ultimate family entertainer.

Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and Dino Morea also play key roles in the film.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2025.