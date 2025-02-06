<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i>: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, And Rakul Preet Singh's <i>Gori Hai Kalaiyan</i> Is The Ultimate Party Anthem

Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, has struck a chord with the audience.

The quirky trailer was released on February 1, 2025, and it left the audience in splits. The highlights of the trailer were its on-point jokes, and the whole new concept of love triangle nahi, "circle" hai.

Now, the makers of the film dropped the film's situational comedy song, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, and it has a refreshing upbeat vibe to it. The song features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, who set the dance floor on fire with their thumkas. It indeed qualifies as the party anthem of the season, with a hint of comedy.

In the music video, Bhumi and Rakul's onscreen characters are seen indulging in a catfight. Arjun's character is seen to be stuck between getting bullied by two women and he looks very affable while that happens.

The song will remind you of the fun sequences of comedy classics such as Biwi No.1, No Entry, and Saajan Chale Sasural.

Speaking about the song, the director Mudassar Aziz said, "The idea was to try and transport our audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema. I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre."

Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mere Husband Ki Biwi is sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, while it is composed by the duo, Akshay & IP.

Badshah shared his excitement, "Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the ultimate vibe of the season. It is peppy, it is upbeat and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that the song will leave you grooving!"

Singer Kanika Kapoor added, "It's been a while since we've had a party anthem. What's better, than to kickstart 2025 with a song that's a party starter itself? Gori Hai Kalaiyan is THE track we've been waiting for, and it carries all the elements to uplift your mood!"

Music composers Akshay & IP expressed, "Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the ultimate dance track — a mix of new age elements and irresistible rhythms that will keep you moving all night long. With its infectious vibe and feel-good energy, this party anthem is sure to elevate your mood and get the celebration started! This track is also a homage and our humble attempt at a tribute to the legendary Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabbir Kumar, and Anjaan."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Whenever your retro game is on, this is among the top 10 songs to be on your playlist. I'm very glad and happy with the way it has turned out and I hope that the audiences enjoy it too."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi releases in theatres on 21st February 2025.

