Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Kids To Return To UK Next Month For Prince Harry’s Invictus Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to travel back to the United Kingdom in a couple of weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for the first time in four years, are expected to come with their children Archie and Lilibet to attend a major event in July.

Harry is also expected to promote the upcoming Invictus Games 2027, which will be held in Birmingham next year, during the visit.

The duke has longed to bring his family back to his homeland for many years, reports News.com.au.

Harry feels ‘great sadness' over the disconnection with his home country. An insider told the publication, “It's been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he's been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first.”

“He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent,” they continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in Britain in January 2020. They relocated to California, Meghan's home state, where they have since built a new life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last travelled to the U.K. with their children in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities. While Archie and Lili didn't attend any of the Jubilee events, Meghan and Harry stepped out for Trooping the Colour and for a thanksgiving service in honour of the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral.

While Harry has returned to the UK many times on several occasions in recent years since quitting his royal role, the trip will be Meghan's first visit since the late Queen's funeral in 2022.

What's The Issue For Not Visiting?

The main hurdle that's stopping Meghan and their children from visiting the UK is that the Duke of Sussex doesn't feel safe bringing his family to the UK since they were stripped of their state-funded security upon stepping back from their royal roles.

In a statement to the High Court in London, Prince Harry said that he needed security for his two children “to feel at home” in his native country.

“The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States,” Harry said, adding, “That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil.”

“I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too,” he added.