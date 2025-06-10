Honeymoon Murder: Kangana Ranaut Calls Sonam Raghuvanshi "Dumb", And A Warning

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Raja Raghuvanshi died during his honeymoon in Meghalaya; his body was found near Weisawdong waterfalls. Sonam, Raja's wife, is accused of hiring killers to murder him and surrendered to police in Ghazipur. Raj Kushwaha, 21, allegedly conspired with Sonam to plan the murder shortly after the wedding.

The death of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has prompted a strong response from BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, who criticised the accused wife on social media.

Kangana Ranaut posted on her Instagram Stories: "How absurd is this!! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold-blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it!!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover."

She added: "How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb. Dumb people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society... We often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true. Intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you."

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went missing on May 23 while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The case became a murder investigation when Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong waterfalls on June 2, while Sonam remained missing.

Meghalaya Police suspect Sonam hired killers to murder her husband. Madhya Pradesh Crime Branch officers told The Indian Express that 21-year-old Raj Kushwaha, believed to have conspired with Sonam, planned the murder shortly after the couple's wedding.

Sonam surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district on Sunday night and was arrested. Kushwaha was apprehended in Indore.

Four additional suspects were arrested from different locations in Madhya Pradesh: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand.

Raja's family stated that Sonam organised the Meghalaya honeymoon and requested Rs 9 lakh for arrangements. She also convinced him to bring valuable jewellery despite family objections. Sonam, on the other hand, claims she was kidnapped and drugged.