Inside Actor Megha Akash And Saai Vishnu's Engagement Ceremony

Congratulations, Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu. The actress got engaged to her long-time boyfriend on Thursday, August 22. The dreamy ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close relatives. The actress has also shared some pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. The opening frame features Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu sitting on the stairs. Here, he plants a kiss on Megha's cheek. Adorable, did we hear? Next, the two strike a cute pose for the camera. They are standing against a beautiful backdrop decorated with flowers. The last one is a candid frame featuring the much-in-love couple. For the special day, Megha Akash picked a cream-coloured saree with a maroon blouse. She teamed it with statement temple jewellery. Saai Vishnu complemented his ladylove in a crisp blue shirt and veshti. Sharing the magical pictures, the couple wrote, “My Vish came true. To love, laughter and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life.” They have also attached a red heart and evil eye to the caption.

Meanwhile, Megha Akash will be next seen in the Telugu film Sahkutumbanam. The makers, last week, released the fresh posters of Megha Akash and team on Instagram. Along with it, they wrote, “May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with Health, Wealth And Freedom. On this occasion we are releasing the poster of OUR VERY BEAUTIFUL @meghaakash garu, OUR VERY HANDSOME @raamkiran_rk garu OUR LOVING MOTHER @rajshrinair.official garu OUR PRETTY SISTER @nityasri_actress And our most EPIC AND FANTABULOUS FATHER RAJENDRA PRASAD GAARU.”

Sahkutumbanam was announced on the occasion of Ugadi. In the first look motion poster, we can see Rajendra Prasad's Prasad Rao and his family's name appearing on a ration card. The family of four seem unhappy in each other's company.

Congratulations, Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu.