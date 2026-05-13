Hacks Star Meg Stalter Joins Broadway’s Oh, Mary!

Broadway's wildest first lady is getting a brand-new face and it is none other than Meg Stalter. The Hacks star and internet comedian is officially heading to Broadway to take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! later this summer. She will make her Broadway debut on July 6 for a 10-week limited run at New York's Lyceum Theatre.

Stalter will replace Maya Rudolph, whose final performance in the production is scheduled for July 5. The announcement was shared on social media by Broadway World. The additional casting for Stalter's run is expected to be revealed later. Her engagement with the show will continue through September 12.

In a statement released alongside the casting news, Stalter shared how personal the role already feels to her. In her words, “When I first met Cole Escola, they said, ‘I thought I was too old to feel this excited and giddy about a new friend,' and that's exactly how I felt when I met Mary Todd Lincoln for the first time.”

She continued, “I've never seen myself in a character the way I see myself in Mary, which is strange because I don't even drink, but that's what Cole's beautiful work does to you—makes you feel incredibly excited and seen at the same time, like a little kid meeting a new friend.”

Stalter also jokingly referred to a supposed “public breakup” with Escola from years ago. She added, “Cole, despite our insane public breakup in 2018, I love you, thank you for making my dreams come true.”

The comedy play, created by Escola, imagines the weeks leading up to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in a completely absurd way. In the show, Mary Todd Lincoln is portrayed as a chaotic, cabaret-loving alcoholic obsessed with the spotlight.

The production first premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024. It was then transferred to Broadway later that year. Since then, it has become one of the biggest surprise hits on Broadway and has even broken box office records at the Lyceum Theatre.

The play also had a huge awards season run. It won two trophies at the Tony Awards in 2025, including Lead Actor in a Play for Escola and Best Director of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

Tickets for the production are currently on sale through January 2027