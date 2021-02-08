Meet The Squad That Is Giving Us Major Vacation Goals - Alia Bhatt, Akansha And Anushka Ranjan

Alia Bhatt with her friends. (courtesy akansharanjankapoor)

Alia Bhatt is holidaying in Maldives and she is not alone. The actress is having a great time in the island nation. The actress is on a vacation in Maldives along with her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, and her friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. The quartet has actively been sharing pictures from their holiday on their respective Instagram profiles. On Sunday evening, Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture perfect moment, in which Anushka Ranjan and Alia can be seen chilling on the beach, dressed in bright swimsuits. "So the whole world knows my love for you is so big," wrote Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

See the picture here:

Pictures from Alia Bhatt's vacation are all things pretty. The actress and her friends have been sharing pictures on their Instagram stories, which have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

On Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt shared two stunning pictures from the beach and she captioned the post: "Blue seas and a pisces."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty last year, which also starred Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt cheered for her bestie at the film's screening last year.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt's impressive line-up of films includes Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.