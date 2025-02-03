Who Is Chandrika Tandon? All You Need To Know About The Indian-Origin Musician Who Won Her First Grammy

Chandrika Tandon, Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur, won her first Grammy for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category on Sunday.

The singer shared the honour with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. This was her second Grammy nomination after 2009's Soul Call.

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

– Chandrika Tandon is the founder and chair of Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation and Tandon Capital Associates.

– Chandrika Tandon is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Madras Christian College. Did you know she is the older sister of Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO?

– As per her LinkedIn profile, Chandrika Tandon was one of the earliest and youngest partners of McKinsey & Co and founded her own NY-based advisory firm, Tandon Capital Associates.

– Chandrika has received several awards including the Gallatin Medal, NYUʼs highest honour, and the Walter Nichols Medal for leadership and integrity.

– Ms Tandon, under her non-profit music label, Soul Chants Music, has released six albums – Ammu's Treasures, Shivoham – The Quest, Soul March, Soul Mantra, GRAMMY®-nominated Soul Call in the Contemporary World Music category, and GRAMMY®-winning Triveni in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant.

More about Chandrika Tandon's album Triveni

The album's name, Triveni—which means “confluence” in Sanskrit—reflects the trio's intention to create music that cuts beyond cultural borders.

Reacting to the album's success, Chandrika Tandon shared a note on Instagram, She wrote, “We wouldn't be here except for the incredible support of so many! There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way — many nominees and many not — and I want to tell you ALL how much joy you created for me and the world with your artistry. Thank you. A special shout out to the gorgeous, talented @erucellogirl and @wouterkellerman, my Triveni collaborators. Love Light Laughter."

Triveni comprises seven tracks including Pathway to Light, Chant in A, Journey Within, Aether's Serenade, Ancient Moon, Open Sky, and Seeking Shakti. The album was released on August 30, 2024.