MC Altaf To NDTV On Growing Up in Dharavi: "Sold Newspapers, Didn't Know Where Our Next Meal Would Come From"

MC Altaf recently dropped his new album Haalat, where he shed light on the challenges he faced while growing up in Mumbai's largest slum Dharavi. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he spoke about the impact of his community on his music and the personal struggles that shaped his journey to becoming a successful artist. Reflecting on his upbringing, MC Altaf described how living in Dharavi, a place known for its poverty and tough environment, shaped both his identity and his music.

"Living in Dharavi comes with a lot of challenges - whether it's financial struggles or just the daily grind of surviving in such a tough environment," he said. He added, "One of the hardest moments was when we didn't know how we'd make ends meet. There were times when it felt like the odds were stacked against us, but we pushed through because giving up wasn't an option. My family's strength, combined with my passion for music, kept me going,"

When asked about the moments when financial difficulties made him question his dreams, MC Altaf admitted there were times when it felt overwhelming. "Financial difficulties can make you feel like your dreams are too far out of reach. But what kept me motivated was the belief that music was my purpose. My love for hip-hop, my hunger to make it out of the struggles, and my family's support kept me pushing forward," he shared.

Dharavi's influence on his music was a recurring theme in the conversation. MC Altaf described how growing up in the community shaped both his sound and his approach to storytelling. "Dharavi is at the heart of my music," he said. "The streets, the people, the hustle-it's all part of my identity. My sound is raw and unfiltered because that's how life in Dharavi is. It taught me how to stay grounded and true to myself. My storytelling is real because it's based on things I've experienced or witnessed firsthand," he explained.

The artist also shared the moment he decided to pursue hip-hop as a career and said, "I realised I wanted to pursue hip-hop seriously when I was a teenager. I was always surrounded by music, but when I heard hip-hop, something clicked. It felt like a voice for the voiceless, and I knew I wanted to be part of that movement." Early inspirations for Altaf included international legends like 50 Cent and Nas, but he also found motivation from local artists such as DIVINE and Naezy. "Seeing them rise made me believe that someone from my background could also make it big."

MC Altaf's lyrics often address social issues alongside personal struggles. He spoke about balancing authenticity with entertainment value in his music. He said, "For me, authenticity is non-negotiable. But I also understand that music has to connect with people, so finding that balance is important. I try to make sure the message is clear but also delivered in a way that resonates with the listener."