<i>Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy</i> Trailer - The Untold Story Behind The <i>FRIENDS</i> Actor's Tragic Death

Matthew Perry's tragic death in October 2023 after a ketamine overdose will be the subject of a new documentary airing on Peacock.

Titled Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, the special is set to premiere on February 25. The 1-minute and 50-second trailer, which was released alongside the announcement, offers a glimpse into the late actor's life and the investigation that followed his untimely death.

The documentary will delve into Perry's longstanding battle with addiction, his iconic role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the aftermath of his death, which has led to multiple arrests.

The trailer begins with the audio from the first responders who arrived at Perry's Los Angeles home after he was found unresponsive in his hot tub. It also features rare footage and interviews with Matthew Perry, as well as heartfelt tributes from those who were impacted by his work, including his Friends co-stars and colleagues.

Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed Chandler Bing's mother, Nora Bing, on Friends, reflects on the actor's legacy in the trailer, saying, "He really touched people's lives."

The documentary also explores the darker side of fame and how Perry's vulnerability was exploited by those around him. Several people in the trailer comment on how the star seemed to be doing well and was thought to be clean and sober, which makes the circumstances of his death all the more tragic. "They really preyed on somebody vulnerable," one person says, adding that Perry's death revealed a much deeper story.

The investigation into Perry's death has led to criminal charges against five individuals. Among them are two doctors, Perry's former personal assistant and a woman who is known as the "Ketamine Queen."

The documentary reveals that Perry's personal assistant allegedly delivered the fatal dose of ketamine. Three of the five people charged in connection with Perry's death, including Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming and Kenneth Iwamasa, have already pled guilty. The documentary also follows the legal proceedings involving the two remaining defendants, who have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy will also feature an interview with US attorney Martin Estrada, who is representing the two defendants awaiting trial. Estrada discusses the ongoing case and the pursuit of justice for Perry.

The trailer ends with a memorable moment from Friends, where Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, is heard saying, "Matthew Perry is the funniest person in the whole world."

The documentary, produced by ITN Productions, is directed by Robert Palumbo.

