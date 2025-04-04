Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: From <i>Shaheed</i> To <i>Kranti</i> - Actor's 5 Most Popular Patriotic Films

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, died due to heart-related complications on Friday. The secondary cause of his death was decompensated liver cirrhosis, as per the medical certificate issued by the hospital. He was 87.

Manoj Kumar, in his career spanning four decades, aced roles from all genres – be it a drama, romance, thriller or one shedding light on social issues. But, the one genre of movies he will always be remembered for is his roster of patriotic films. Here are 10 of his best films that you must watch.

1. Shaheed (1965)

A biopic on Bhagat Singh, this film cemented a place for Manoj Kumar. It released during India's post-independence era and set a benchmark for biographical dramas.

2. Upkar (1967)

An iconic movie that earned Manoj Kumar the title of "Bharat Kumar." It honors the notion of a selfless farmer-soldier while contrasting Indian ideals with those of the West.

3. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Manoj Kumar played Bharat, an Indian who upholds his roots and traditions despite living abroad. The film explored East vs. West ideologies and the cultural conflict between traditional Indian ideals and Western influence.

4. Kranti (1981)

The Epic of Revolution, Kranti is a bold film that followed India's fight for independence. The Manoj Kumar-directorial featured Dilip Kumar, Hema Malini, and Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles.

5. Jai Hind (1999)

Manoj Kumar's last directorial, Jai Hind is a patriotic tale mixed with romance, revenge and terrorism. It revolved around two retired colonels, who are at loggerheads with each other after one of them had been a traitor to the country.