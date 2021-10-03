Manoj Bajpayee's Father RK Bajpayee Dies At 83 In Delhi

A photo of Manoj Bajpayee with his father. (Image courtesy: avinashonly )

Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee, who was very ill for the past few days, died at the age of 83 in a Delhi hospital on Sunday. The actor, who was in Kerala shooting for his new project, rushed to Delhi immediately to perform his father's last rites, said Manoj Bajpayee's spokesperson, reported news agency PTI. "Manoj's father's condition was very critical since past few days. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project," the spokesperson said in the statement, reported PTI. The spokesperson also added that Manoj Bajpayee's father was hospitalised in September and he was being treated for age-related illness. The actor's father's funeral was held at New Delhi's Nigam Bodh ghat on Sunday afternoon, reported PTI.

Director and lyricist Avinash Das paid a tribute to Manoj Bajpayee's father on Twitter. He shared a photo of the actor and his father and wrote: "Manoj bhaiya ke pitaji nahi rahe. Unke sath guzare hue pal yaad arhe hai. Yeh tasveer maine Bhitiharwa Ashram mein li thi. Bade Dheeraj wale aadmi the. Bet eke aishwarya ki chhuan se hamesha khud ko dur rakha. Mamuli bane mein bade aadmi the. Naman. Shraddhanjali (Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from the touch of the son's opulence. There was a big man in a modest weft. greeting. Homage)."

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects are The Family Man season 2, Ray and Dial 100.

Manoj Bajpayee has won National Film Awards two times. He has worked in several critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh.

(With inputs from PTI)