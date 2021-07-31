Manoj Bajpayee On Sunil Pal's 'Gira Hua Aadmi' Remark: 'People Don't Have Jobs'

Manoj Bajpayee shared this photo (courtesy bajpayee.manoj)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, in an interview with Hindustan Times, reacted to certain comments made by comedian Sunil Pal about his choice of roles. In a media interaction, Sunil Pal referred to Manoj Bajpayee as "badmateez (ill-mannered)" and "gira hua aadmi (immoral man)" citing his character in the popular web-show The Family Man. When asked about Sunil Pal's comments, HT reported that Manoj Bajpayee couldn't stop laughing before saying: "I understand people don't have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate." Manoj Bajpayee features as an ill-tempered special agent in The Family Man series, who resorts to using profanities in difficult situations.

Meanwhile, here's what Sunil Pal had said in a media interaction last week: " Main bahut nafrat karta hun in teen-chaar logo se like Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha (I really hate some three-four people, like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man)." Sunil Pal added that the content in Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man is not suitable to be viewed with one's family as it has cuss words and hints at affairs.

Defending his comments on actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, Sunil Pal also shared this video later.

The second season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man released earlier this year - the actor plays the titular role while the show also casts south star Priyamani as his wife Suchitra and young actors Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha as their kids Dhriti and Atharv.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ray, in the segment directed by Abhishek Chaubey.