Manisha Koirala's No-Filter Selfie Is As Real As It Gets

Hello there, Manisha Koirala. The 51-year-old actress checked into Instagram on Thursday as a polite reminder to embrace your real self on social media. Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor, posted a no filter selfie, of her very real self and all we can say is she looks fabulous as ever. We say no filter because the selfie captures Manisha Koirala in her very real self - with strands of grey hair, wrinkles and freckles on her face. Manisha Koirala's post arrived with a motivational quote, which said: "Get out there and live a little." The Internet showered the actress' feed with the red heart icons, as a shout out for baring her real self on social media.

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, a few years after which she opened up about her ordeal with the disease and wrote about emerging as a survivor in the book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which was published in 2018.

Manisha Koirala is best known for starring in movies such as Dil Se..., 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi, Bombay and Lajja, among others. She was last seen in the film 99 Songs, ahead of which she also featured in films such as Maska, Prassthanam and Sanju. She also featured in a segment in Netflix's Lust Stories.