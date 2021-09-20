World, Meet Gulliver - The New Addition To Manisha Koirala's Family

Manisha Koirala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: m_koirala)

Manisha Koirala is a happy dog mom thanks to a new addition to her family. The actress shared on Instagram on Sunday that she has now welcomed another dog into her home. In the picture that she shared to announce the happy news, she is seen smiling with the adorable dog in tow. Dressed in a simple T-shirt and sweatpants, Manisha Koirala looked ready to spend some time with her new pet. Sharing the photo, the Dil Se actress wrote, “Welcoming Gulliver in our family.” She also added the hashtags “new member”, “pet lovers” and “dog lovers”.

Fans and co-stars of the actress shared their love in the comments section. Actress Tabu wrote, “Love,” with clap emojis. Manisha Koirala had shared the image from her home in Kathmandu, Nepal.

And it is not just dogs that Manisha Koirala has space for in her home. Recently, she shared an image of her cute kitten, Oreo, staring into the camera. Along with the photo, the actress added a poignant question, “Who rescued whom.”

Manisha Koirala even confessed to missing Oreo while she was away from the cat and dedicated an Instagram post to her pet. “Miss Oreo Koirala big time,” she said. Did someone say adorable?

The actress often shares photos and videos of her life and routine on Instagram. Recently, Manisha Koirala, who is training in classical music, shared a video of herself singing along with her teacher. She shared the video and described it to be the best part of her day. She wrote in the caption, “My favourite part of the day with my super talented and gorgeous teacher.”

Watch the video here:

In terms of work, Manisha Koirala was last seen in 99 Songs. She is best known for her work in 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, and Khamoshi: The Musical, among others.