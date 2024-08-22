Manisha Koirala Says Her Legs Were Covered In Leeches During <i>Bombay</i> Song Shoot

Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala recently walked down the memory lane and recalled the challenging experience of filming the iconic film Bombay. Manisha Koirala recalled shooting in a forest filled with leeches while filming the song Tu Hi Re. In an interview with O2 India, she said, “Tu Hi Re was a very difficult song. There was one chunk, two places, which were extremely difficult (to shoot in). One was on the rocks and the sea hits on those rocks and big splashes come, that was pretty dangerous, but somehow we managed to shoot that and we got it right and everything was ok. The other place was… I don't know which area that was, we were in the midst of a thick jungle and it was full of leeches.”

“So, if you walk one step also, a little distance, leeches would be all over your leg. (For the song) I had to wear a skirt, that blue skirt and I had to run through the jungle… It was full of leeches, there was a lot of difficulty. But then you find a mechanism, we were told, you put salt, someone we wore boots. We figured out how to navigate in a tough situation," she added.

Earlier, during the promotions of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala talked about her journey in the film industry, life after battling cancer and her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years. During her interaction with NDTV, Manisha said, "When I was offered this project, I was in Nepal, gardening and I was really thrilled. I waited for such a long time. It took 28 years of waiting and finally Sanjay came with a good project and i told him, 'Sanjay don't take another 28 years to offer me another good one."