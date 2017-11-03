Man Accuses House Of Cards' Kevin Spacey Of Attempt To Rape, Calls Him A Sexual Predator House of Cards' employees said that Kevin Spacey engaged in sexual harassment on set

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Netflix has indefinitely suspended production of House of Cards (Image courtesy: AFP) Los Angeles: Highlights A man accused Kevin Spacey of attempt to rape "I would call him a pedophile," he said Kevin Spacey featured in House Of Cards House of Cards star. In an interview with the Vulture website, the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he took part in an acting class taught by Kevin Spacey when he was 12. Two years later, they began what the man described in the interview as a "sexual relationship." Then when he was 15, Kevin Spacey attempted to rape him at his apartment, the man said, after which he ended the relationship. "I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator," he said.



Eight people who worked on the House of Cards political drama meanwhile told CNN that the actor



Netflix has indefinitely suspended production of House of Cards in the wake of allegations against Spacey, after already announcing that the upcoming sixth season of the show would be its last.



Actor Anthony Rapp opened the floodgate of harassment and assault allegations against the double Oscar winner when he said that Kevin Spacey made a "sexual advance" when he was a 14-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.



