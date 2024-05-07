Mallika Sherawat's Note For 'Role Model' Mahesh Bhatt: 'His Words Have Been A Source Of Strength'

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: mallikasherawat)

Mallika Sherawat has penned an appreciation note for her 'mentor' and 'role model'-- filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, saying his words of encouragement during moments of doubt have been a source of strength.

Mallika, who played the lead in producer Mahesh Bhatt's 2004 thriller movie Murder, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a beautiful note for the director.

She shared two snaps wherein we can see her sitting on a couch alongside Bhatt, and is holding a book in her hand. The hot diva is wearing an off-shoulder white coloured long breezy dress. The caption read: "In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model who's passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him @maheshfilm." She gave the geotag of Mumbai to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen in the Tamil horror film Pambattam.

