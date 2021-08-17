From Kareena Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor, 10 Celebs Who Gave Us Serious Maldives Vacation Cravings

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Maldives tops the travel destination chart for celebs

Celebs have loved the respite of the sea and the sun-soaked beaches

Kareena is currently vacationing in the Maldives with family

The lockdowns have taken a good toll on all wanderlust freaks. Celebrities are no exception. Although they tried their best to stay indoors and found various ways to entertain themselves by cooking exotic dishes, they didn't miss grabbing their first chance for a holiday getaway. Amidst all the places they have been visiting, Maldives tops the travel destination chart. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mouni Roy, celebrities have loved the respite of the sea and the sun-soaked beaches. And we are loving their sun-kissed photos in bright beachwear. Here are 10 celebrities who stunned us with their Maldives diaries:

1.Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

The Bollywood power couple hit the beaches and pools of Maldives to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. They also took their son Taimur and Jeh on this beach vacation.

2.Alia Bhatt

The Pisces born couldn't resist the seas for long. Alia took a trip to the Maldives earlier this year. In her photos, she is seen resplendent in a bikini and beach curls.

3.Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's getaway to the island nation is giving her some really good time with friends. Mouni is also taking this chance to flaunt her colourful beachwear in all glory. See her photos:

4.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi too stole her way to the dreamy beaches and showed us stunning sunset photos. The vacation vibes are very strong as she poses with friends and food.

5.Hansika Motwani

Hansika's trip with her friends took them all to the picture-perfect destination. She not only posed in her bikini and radiated her water-baby soul, but also celebrated her 30th birthday in all colours.

6.Tanisha Mukherjee

Kajol's sibling has been splashing in the deep blue waters and here's proof of her enjoyment. She is busy with her friends in these photos as they make the fullest use of this vacation to pep them up.

7.Surbhi Chandna

The actress is seen beaming against the blue waters here. She making the most of her stay with beautiful photos and selfies.

8.Shakti Mohan

The celebrity dancer took the opportunity to dance with her sister at the beach of Maldives. Shakti also tried her hands on kayaking during her stay.

9.Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna's tour is also a family time together. The actress says she is "keeping it cool in the pool."

10.Sana Khan

The former actress went to the Maldives with her husband and was seen enjoying herself at the pool.

The celebrities are all flocking to the Maldives and giving us major vacation goals. What do you have to say?