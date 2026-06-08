Malcolm Todd’s Biggest Tour Yet To Hit Major Cities Across US And Canada

Malcolm Todd is gearing up for a major step in his music career with a new North American tour planned for 2026. The announcement comes days after the release of his latest album, Do That Again. The upcoming tour, titled Do That Again North Tour, will be his biggest shows so far, covering 27 shows in a two-month period.

The tour will begin on August 1 in Montreal, Canada and will travel across major cities in the United States and Canada. Fans will get to see him perform at well known venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Anthem in Washington DC, among others.

Ticket presales are set to begin on June 9, followed by general sales on June 11. VIP packages will also be available for those looking for a more special concert experience.

Malcolm Todd's Do That Again North Tour will kick off on August 1 in Montreal, Canada at Osheaga Music & Arts Festival, followed by Aug 8 in San Francisco at Outside Lands Music Festival.

The main tour starts on September 2 in Irving, Texas, then in Houston on September 3 and in Austin on September 5. The show will continue on September 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, September 10 in Orlando and September 12 in Atlanta at Coca Cola Roxy.

Malcolm Todd will then head to Charlotte on September 15, followed by a show in Raleigh on September 16. He will perform in Philadelphia on September 18, Washington DC on September 20, and New York on September 22.

The tour continues in Boston on September 26, then Toronto, Canada on September 28. After that, he will play in Detroit on October 1, Nashville on October 3, Maryland on October 4, Chicago on October 6, Minneapolis on October 9, and Denver on October 11.

The singer will then move forward with a show in Utah on October 13, followed by Seattle on October 15, Vancouver on October 18, and another stop on October 19. He will then perform in Oakland on October 21, Phoenix on October 25, and the tour will wrap up on October 28 in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Malcolm Todd explained that he chose Do That Again as the title track because it captures feelings people often have in happy moments. He said that sometimes when something feels really good, the natural reaction is to relive the experience again and again.

In real life and in music, people often enjoy what they are doing, but then feel expected to repeat it or perform even better next time. He said this can make things more challenging, especially for artists who want to make others happy while still enjoying their own creative process.

Todd added that he likes how simple the phrase sounds but still has deep meaning. He also mentioned that he was inspired while looking at Marvin Gaye's album I Want You, which made him think about how powerful short titles can be.