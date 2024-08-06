Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko On Being Diagnosed With ADHD: "Outsiders View This As A Disorder"

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In an interview with Manorama Online, the actor spoke about his diagnosis. He said, "I have ADHD. I'm an ADHD kid. It's a diagnosed condition. People with ADHD often seek to catch others' attention. An actor, in fact, emerges from this need for attention. Otherwise, why not just stay in a closed room? Every man has a bit of this. That's why we go out and dress up - to be noticed."

He added, "In people with ADHD, this behaviour is much more pronounced, which is why it's called a disorder. Someone with ADHD always wants to be noticed and will try to stand out from other actors. They'll perform according to the character, seeking more attention from the audience. Only outsiders view this as a disorder. For me, ADHD is my best quality. Some people say 'a stain is good,' right? It might not apply to everyone, but for me, ADHD has been very beneficial."

On the work front, Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in Little Hearts. He will next be seen in Thaanara and Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.