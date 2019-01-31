Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor And Arbaaz Khan Post Birthday Wishes For 'Partner In Crime' Amrita Arora

Karisma Kapoor with Amrita Arora. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

As Amrita Arora blows out 41 candles on her birthday cake today, the actress' family members and closest friends have posted wishes on social media. Malaika Arora expressed her love for her "darling" sister by sharing an adorable picture of Amrita on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Amrita can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake. Malaika accompanied the post with the caption: "Happy birthday my darling Amrita. Love u sistaaa." Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also wished Amrita. Arbaaz shared a throwback picture of himself along with Amrita and wrote: "Happy birthday dear Amrita. Have an awesome day and rocking year ahead."

Karisma Kapoor, who happens to be one of Amrita's closest friends, also shared a picture of herself along with Amrita. In her post, Karisma lovingly addressed Amrita as her "partner in crime" and wrote: "Happy birthday my Amolas." She added the hashtags "#besties" and "#family." Karisma, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita and Malaika Arora are part of a close-knit circle and the quartet are frequently spotted hanging out together.

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak also shared multiple pictures from Amrita's birthday celebrations. He wrote: "Happy birthday Amu." He accompanied the post with four heart emojis.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.