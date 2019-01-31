Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor And Arbaaz Khan Post Birthday Wishes For 'Partner In Crime' Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak also shared a loved-up post on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 31, 2019 13:27 IST
Karisma Kapoor with Amrita Arora. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Amrita Arora turned 41 on Thursday
  2. "Have an awesome day and rocking year ahead," wrote Arbaaz Khan
  3. Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut in 2002

As Amrita Arora blows out 41 candles on her birthday cake today, the actress' family members and closest friends have posted wishes on social media. Malaika Arora expressed her love for her "darling" sister by sharing an adorable picture of Amrita on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Amrita can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake. Malaika accompanied the post with the caption: "Happy birthday my darling Amrita. Love u sistaaa." Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also wished Amrita. Arbaaz shared a throwback picture of himself along with Amrita and wrote: "Happy birthday dear Amrita. Have an awesome day and rocking year ahead."

Take a look at Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's birthday wishes for Amrita:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my darling @amuaroraofficiallove u sistaaa

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday dear Amrita have an awesome day and rocking year ahead

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on

 

Karisma Kapoor, who happens to be one of Amrita's closest friends, also shared a picture of herself along with Amrita. In her post, Karisma lovingly addressed Amrita as her "partner in crime" and wrote: "Happy birthday my Amolas." She added the hashtags "#besties" and "#family." Karisma, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita and Malaika Arora are part of a close-knit circle and the quartet are frequently spotted hanging out together.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my Amolas ! #besties #family #mommies #partnerincrime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak also shared multiple pictures from Amrita's birthday celebrations. He wrote: "Happy birthday Amu." He accompanied the post with four heart emojis.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Amu

A post shared by Shakeel Ladak (@shaklad) on

 

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.

