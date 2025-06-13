Makers Of <i>The Raja Saab</i> Warns About "Serious Action" Over Leaked Teaser Of Prabhas's Film

The teaser of Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab was supposed to drop on June 16, 2025. Unfortunately, a few clips from the teaser have now been leaked online, which has come to the attention of the makers.

They have shared an official warning to take strict action against whoever is circulating such unauthorized content.

What's Happening

The teaser of the Prabhas-led horror comedy The Raja Saab was all set to release on June 16, 2025.

Just days before its launch, some leaked stills and clips from the film have started making the rounds online.

The makers shared a statement on their official page, addressing the same. The post read, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found….



We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience….



Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware. ⚠️ — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025

How The Fans Reacted

Fans have been heartbroken by the recent development.

They reacted to the post stating, "It's the audience and the responsibility of fans to take a stand for the movie content. Let's celebrate the cinema with the best experience."

Another internet user said, "Heartbreaking to see the leakages these days. Strict action needs to be taken to save the film's significance. Together we #SayNoToPiracy #SaveTheFilmSignificance. Experience #TheRajaSaab officially."

About The Raja Saab

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film as The Raja Saab will be his first full-fledged horror entertainer.

Helmed by director Maruthi, the film will reportedly see Prabhas essay dual roles and it also marks a shift for the actor from the genre perspective. Prabhas is mostly known for his action-packed roles. This time he steps into the horror-comedy verse.

The film has Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. It is slated to release on December 5, 2025. The Raja Saab is set for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In A Nutshell

Makers of The Raja Saab took to X, to share a warning for leaked clips of the film's teaser online. They requested the masses to cooperate and protect the experience of watching the film on the big screen.

